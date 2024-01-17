Turkish foreign minister to visit Jordan for talks on Gaza conflict

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will start a two-day visit to Jordan on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan will meet Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and also be received by King Abdullah II, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in Palestine, will be discussed," it added.

The latest conflict in the Gaza Strip began after the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas said to have killed 1,200 people in Israel.

Tel Aviv, in response, has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, and turned the blockaded enclave to ruins amid growing calls for a cease-fire.













