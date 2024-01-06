With Mideast in crisis, US’ Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meet in Istanbul to hash out issues

Facing a Mideast region in crisis and a number of pressing bilateral issues, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, with issues before them including the ongoing carnage in Gaza, final steps to complete Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, and US approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

Fidan and Blinken held one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings at Vahdettin Mansion in the city.

The meeting between the two lasted around two hours.

"At the meeting, Ministers discussed the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sweden's NATO accession process, bilateral and regional issues," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Blinken is also due to meet later in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following his visit to Türkiye, through Jan. 11 Blinken is set to proceed to Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt.

During his regional tour, according to the US State Department, Blinken will stress protecting civilian lives, releasing hostages, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, restoring essential services, and preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

He will also address urgent steps to reduce violence, calm rhetoric, and ease tensions, including deterring Houthi attacks in Yemen and avoiding escalation in Lebanon.

Blinken will reaffirm the US commitment to work with partners for Middle East peace, emphasizing progress towards a Palestinian state alongside Israel, said the department.

His visit comes amid a rising human catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to both Israeli attacks and its blockade on the besieged strip.

Fidan and Blinken have held several phone calls and meetings since Oct. 7 to discuss Gaza among other bilateral issues, including Sweden's NATO accession and the US sale to Türkiye of F-16 fighter jets.

The toll from the Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 totals 22,600 dead and 57,910 injured, most of them women and children.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the attacks by Hamas have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.







