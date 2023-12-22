Putin, Abbas discuss steps aimed at de-escalation in Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed in a phone talk on Friday his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas about steps that Moscow takes to help de-escalate the conflict in Gaza and ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin also promised that Russia will continue delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, including medicines and medical equipment.

"The importance of an early end to the bloodshed and the resumption of the political process of the Middle East settlement on a generally recognized international legal basis providing for the establishment of the State of Palestine within the borders of 1967 was emphasized.

"In this context, the Russian side expressed support for the efforts made by the Palestinian leadership led by Mahmoud Abbas," the statement read.

Putin and Abbas also expressed their mutual intention to further strengthen friendly Russian-Palestinian relations.

Putin said an invitation to Abbas to visit Russia remains effective, which can be made at a mutually acceptable time.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring many others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The attacks have also left Gaza in ruins with 60% of the coastal territory's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas incursion.





