British premier conveys disappointment to Netanyahu over Gaza cease-fire breakdown

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a phone call Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the breakdown of the humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza.

Sunak conveyed his disappointment "about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza, which had allowed hostages to be released," according to a written statement by 10 Downing Street

"The leaders discussed urgent efforts to ensure all remaining hostages are safely freed and to allow any remaining British nationals in Gaza to leave," it said.

Sunak also provided an update on his recent engagements in the Middle East, reiterating his public remarks from the previous week.

He emphasized the crucial need for Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians in Gaza and to concentrate narrowly on military targets.

Stressing the desperate needs of civilians, he renewed offers of practical support by the UK to facilitate the delivery of life-saving aid.

"He noted the pressure on the Rafah crossing point and pressed the need to explore other routes into Gaza, including via Kerem Shalom," it underlined.

"The leaders shared their concerns about increasing attacks by Houthi militants, supported by Iran, against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea," it added.

Israel resumed its military offensive Friday on the Palestinian territory after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 wounded in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.













