Armenian, Azerbaijani officials to visit Brussels to prepare for leaders’ meeting

Officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan and the European Union will pay a working visit to the Belgian capital Brussels on Tuesday to prepare for a meeting next month between the two countries' leaders in southern Spain.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, will meet with Azerbaijan's Presidential Adviser Hikmet Hajiyev as well as advisors to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel to prepare for the meeting, the Armenian news agency Armenpress reported Sunday, citing the Armenian Security Council.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet on Oct. 5 in the city of Granada to discuss the signing of a peace treaty between their two countries. The meeting will also be attended by Macron and Michel.

Previously, Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel convened a trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 14. They subsequently participated in a five-party meeting joined by Macron and Scholz as part of the European Political Community (AST) Summit held in Moldova on June 1.







