Turkish foreign minister attends Astana Platform Foreign Ministers Meeting in New York

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the Astana Platform Foreign Ministers Meeting in New York on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry wrote on X that Fidan attended the meeting and it posted a picture of him alongside Iran's Foreign Minister Huseyin Emir Abdullahiyan and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Fidan also received his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan at the Turkish House, or Turkevi Center, in New York.

The Turkish foreign minister, who is in New York for the 78th UN General Assembly, previously held discussions with representatives and counterparts from different countries.













