Türkiye provides tons of medicines and medical equipment to Afghanistan

Türkiye provided 20 tons of medicines and medical equipment to Afghanistan's Health Ministry.

The equipment include operating room machines, radiography cassettes, and X-ray machines, said a statement from Afghanistan's Information Ministry on Tuesday.

Maulvi Mohammad Dawood Mansuri, head of the Health Ministry's international relations cell, received the equipment and medicines.

Thanking Ankara for the donation, Mansuri called for enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in the health sector, the statement added.