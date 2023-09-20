 Contact Us
Türkiye provides tons of medicines and medical equipment to Afghanistan



Türkiye has provided Afghanistan's Health Ministry with 20 tons of medicines and medical equipment. The supplied equipment includes operating room machines, radiography cassettes, and X-ray machines, as reported by Afghanistan's Information Ministry on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency
Published September 20,2023
The equipment include operating room machines, radiography cassettes, and X-ray machines, said a statement from Afghanistan's Information Ministry on Tuesday.

Maulvi Mohammad Dawood Mansuri, head of the Health Ministry's international relations cell, received the equipment and medicines.

Thanking Ankara for the donation, Mansuri called for enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in the health sector, the statement added.