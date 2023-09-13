Kim tells Putin: I support your sacred fight against West

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism".



"Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security... against the hegemonic forces," Kim told Putin via a translator.



"We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership... and we will be together in the fight against imperialism."



Kim Jong-Un said that relations with Russia are "the very first priority" for his country.



Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russian spaceport Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region in the Far East, where he was invited, the North Korean leader thanked Putin for the warm reception and praised Russia's role and achievements in space exploration.



Kim said the Russian-North Korean friendship has "deep roots," and the Soviet Union played "a very important role in the liberation of the country," according to the Kremlin.



"And now, relations with the Russian Federation are the very first priority for our country. I am sure that our joint meeting will be another moment to raise our relations to a new level," he said.



For his part, the Russian president noted the meeting is taking place during the year when the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and very soon Pyongyang will mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the War of Independence and the victory of the Korean people in this war.



"Of course, we need to talk about economic cooperation and humanitarian issues as well," he said.



Putin and Kim then visited several facilities of the cosmodrome and also examined the construction of the new infrastructure.



The Russian president also showed the North Korean leader Russia's Aurus, a family of executive and upper-class cars.



Vostochny is the first Russian civilian cosmodrome. It is located in the Amur region near the city of Tsiolkovsky. The construction began in 2012, and the first launch from Vostochny was carried out in 2016.









