Turkish, Egyptian presidents hold sideline talks in India

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in India for talks.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the final day of the G-20 summit in the capital New Delhi.

Although Cairo is not a member of the G-20, term president India had invited the leaders of Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates to attend the summit.

This July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors.

Ties between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

Al-Sisi was among the leaders who called Erdoğan after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, offering his condolences.