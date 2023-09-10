Erdoğan meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of G-20 summit in India

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in India for talks.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the final day of the G-20 summit in the capital New Delhi.

"During the meeting, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia as well as regional and global issues were discussed," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdoğan's chief advisers Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Sefer Turan were also present at the meeting.

In July, Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.