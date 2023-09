Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday met with European Council President Charles Michel in India.

The closed door-meeting between Erdoğan and Michel came on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in the capital New Delhi.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999.

Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005 but have stalled in recent years due to political hurdles erected by some countries.