Erdoğan to meet with Greek PM Mitsotakis on September 18

Yorgos Yerapetritis, the Greek Foreign Minister, spoke at a joint press conference following his meeting with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.



Minister Yerapetritis said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to meet with Greek Prime Minister Nikos Mitsotakis during the United Nations summit on September 18th.

He also expressed that during his meeting with Minister Fidan, they had the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues concerning both countries.



Yerapetritis noted that, within the framework of the NATO Vilnius Summit, the leaders of Türkiye and Greece initiated a new effort to restart cooperation between the two countries and set new goals.





