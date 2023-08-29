Vladimir Putin will not attend India G20 in person

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be hosting this year's G20 summit.

During the conversation, Putin conveyed that he won't be able to attend the G20 Summit and instead, he will delegate the responsibility to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The statement from the Russian administration did not provide the reason for Putin's absence from the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The statement highlighted that the leaders agreed on close cooperation between the two countries.