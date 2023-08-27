Israeli, Libyan foreign ministers meet for 1st time

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Sunday he met with his Libyan counterpart for the first time in history.

In a statement issued by Israeli Foreign Ministry, Cohen described the meeting held Rome with Najla Al-Mangoush as "historic".

He said the meeting aimed at "examining possibilities for cooperation and relations between the countries and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jewry."

"We are working with a series of countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia with the aim of expanding the circle of peace and normalization of Israel," he said.















