Paying a visit to the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, the well-known American senator Bob Menendez once again, as you know... In the past few days, he addressed the Pile-Yiğitler Road tension between the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, making a scandalous call to "Move from condemnation to action against Türkiye."

Consistently making scandalous accusations against Türkiye, Menendez received the Apostle Barnabas Gold Medal from the Cypriot Orthodox Church for his contributions to the struggle of the Greeks and his services to 'Hellenism.'