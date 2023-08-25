Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

In a written statement from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was reported that the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, has appointed Natalka Cmoc as the new ambassador to replace Larisa Galadza, who has been serving in Ukraine for 4 years.

The statement mentioned, "As Ukrainians continue to fight for independence and sovereignty, Canada remains a strong partner and will be there to support Ukraine in its recovery and development process."

Regarding the newly appointed ambassador Cmoc, the statement mentioned, "She will be Canada's eyes and ears in Kyiv and will ensure that Canada continues to support Ukraine during this challenging time and in the long run."

Cmoc, whose native language is Ukrainian, was appointed on the country's 32nd Independence Day.

Canada was the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's independence in 1991.