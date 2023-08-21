Serbia to maintain best possible relations with Türkiye: President

Serbia will maintain the best possible relations with Türkiye, President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday.

Vucic's remarks came after he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

''Always an important and open conversation with (Turkish President) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about current bilateral and regional issues. It is important for us to maintain the best possible relations with Türkiye,'' he said in a post on social media.

Vucic said the meeting was another step towards strengthening the already good cooperation between Serbia and Türkiye in all areas of mutual interest.

''We talked about the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, where we count on Türkiye's constructive engagement as one of the most influential international factors in this part of the world,'' he added.

Vucic met with Erdoğan on the sidelines of Hungary's Statehood Day celebrations.









