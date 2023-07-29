News Diplomacy United States to provide $345 million in military aid to Taiwan

The White House has announced that the United States will be granting $345 million in military aid to Taiwan. The aid package will encompass defense articles and services from the Department of Defense, as well as military education and training.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday expressed its appreciation to the US for the package.



"We will continue working closely with the US on security issues in order to maintain the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said in a statement.



The US is legally bound to support Taiwan's defence capabilities due to the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.



The move is likely to draw ire from China, as it considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory, despite the island having an independent government since 1949.











