Turkish, Palestinian presidents to meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas will meet on Tuesday in the capital Ankara for talks.

During the talks at the presidential complex, Erdoğan and Abbas will discuss all aspects of relations between Türkiye and Palestine and steps that would deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

The Palestine-Israel issue as well as other regional and international developments will be on the agenda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also expected to visit Türkiye this week. However, the trip was postponed after he was rushed to the hospital on Saturday for sudden surgery to receive a pacemaker.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
















