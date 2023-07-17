Greece reiterates prevailing positive momentum in ties with Türkiye

Greece has reiterated the prevailing positive momentum in Athens' ties with Türkiye.

"We are starting a dialogue process with good intentions, and we want this new effort to be characterized by honesty and trust," Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in an exclusive interview with the daily Kathimerini on Sunday.

Pointing to a talks last week between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a NATO summit in Lithuania, Gerapetritis said the meeting showed that there was desire in both parties to understand each other.

Though reduced tensions in the Aegean Sea, located between the two nations, allowed this new step, he said, continued improvement in relations will take "additional continuity and consistency in a positive perspective of true friendship, peace, and cooperation."

Gerapetritis also underscored that improvement in EU-Türkiye relations would contribute to stability in the region, which he described as extremely fragile.

"In any case, we will have an active role in the European Council in whatever decisions and conclusions are adopted regarding Türkiye," he added.

When asked whether there would be a sustainable and politically feasible solution to disputes between Ankara and Athens, Gerapetritis said, it was "worth building on the positive atmosphere of the last few months and on the joint statement of the two countries' leaders after their recent meeting."

Furthermore, he noted that the process between the two NATO allies will be built upon three major pillars, political dialogue, a positive agenda, and confidence-building measures.

A fres round of talks in the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council, expected to be held in Thessaloniki this fall, will be another milestone, Gerapetritis added.

"Greek and Turkish leaders may also meet within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, next September in New York," he also said.

State Minister Akis Skertsos remarked recently that good neighborly and tranquil relations with Türkiye was one of Greece's main goals.

"We want to move towards peaceful coexistence, possibly without a solution or even with a solution," he said, adding that the country remained capable of defending and promoting its interests.