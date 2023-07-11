Turkish President Erdoğan meets German Chancellor Scholz in Vilnius

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO), the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began earlier in the day.

Previously, Erdoğan met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.


















