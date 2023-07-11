News Diplomacy NATO chief Stoltenberg 'absolutely confident' Ankara will let Sweden join

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his strong confidence that Turkey will eventually withdraw its opposition to Sweden's membership bid within the alliance.

"The most important thing is that we have a clear decision by Türkiye that they will ratify, they will submit the accession protocol [to parliament]," Stoltenberg said.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan committed on Monday after a meeting with Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to end his months-long opposition ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius.



"That's good for Sweden, it's good for Türkiye and it's good for the whole of NATO and it's also good for the Baltic region," Stoltenberg said.



"This summit is already historic before it has started," he added.











