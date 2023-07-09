News Diplomacy Yellen: China and US on path to relations with 'surer footing'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, at the conclusion of her four-day trip to Beijing, expressed optimism that bilateral relations between China and the United States are moving towards a more stable and reliable foundation. Yellen noted that progress has been made in improving the relationship between the two countries.

Bilateral relations between China and the US have taken a step towards being on a "surer footing," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said as her four-day trip to Beijing drew to a close on Sunday.



She described two days of bilateral talks in Beijing as "direct, substantive and productive."



But, Yellen said at a closing press conference in the Chinese capital on Sunday, there were still "significant disagreements" between the two world powers.



"We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive," despite their differences she said.



"Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship," Yellen said, "to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity."



Yellen had spent over 10 hours in bilateral talks with Chinese government officials in recent days, including Premier Li Qiang. On Saturday talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng lasted over five hours, followed by a two-hour dinner, according to media reports.



Yellen's visit did not achieve any substantial breakthroughs, but the rhetoric and symbolism during the trip was comparatively positive and cordial.



Beijing described the talks between Yellen and her counterpart He Lifeng as constructive, intensive and open in a statement by the state news agency Xinhua. At the same time, the Chinese side also expressed its concern about sanctions the United States had imposed on China.



Relations between the two countries are currently strained, due in part to US President Joe Biden's hard line towards China, the ongoing trade war and China's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.









