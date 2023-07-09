Turkish FM Fidan discusses grain deal with Russian counterpart Lavrov over phone

Türkiye's foreign minister discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Black Sea grain deal with his Russian counterpart, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Hakan Fidan and Sergei Lavrov held the phone call earlier in the day to evaluate the latest developments on those two issues, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

A year ago Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began that February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain under the historic deal departed last August from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that this month, they could block the extension of the grain deal, complaining that parts allowing Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.







