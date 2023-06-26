Emir of Qatar expressed support for Putin during phone call

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently had a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, during which the Emir expressed support for the Kremlin regarding the recent mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group.

Published June 26,2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, who expressed support for the Kremlin in relation to a mutiny on Saturday led by Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the stte news agency RIA reported on Monday.