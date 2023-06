Türkiye, US to hold talks under strategic mechanism

Turkish and US officials will hold talks Friday under the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism in Washington, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Burak Akcapar will hold consultations with Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and senior US officials, said the statement.

The officials will discuss bilateral relations and current regional and international issues.