US President Biden to welcome British Premier Sunak on official visit to White House

US President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming British Premier Rishi Sunak on Thursday for an official working visit to the White House, an official statement said Tuesday.

During the visit, the two countries will have a chance to deepen the two nations' close and historic partnership, said a White House statement.

"Building on their recent engagements, the two leaders will review a range of global issues, including their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression, as well as further action to bolster energy security and address the climate crisis," it said.

Biden and Sunak will also discuss efforts to strengthen the countries' economic partnership as they confront common economic and national security challenges, the statement added.

They will also review developments in Northern Ireland as part of their shared commitment to preserving the gains of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the White House said.

















