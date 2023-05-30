Scholz, Zelenskyy discuss security situation in phone call

In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised continued military support to Ukraine, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The Chancellor condemned renewed Russian airstrikes on civilian Ukrainian targets and reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

During the phone call, Zelenskyy told Scholz about the latest situation, giving details about the impact of Russian airstrikes on cities and critical infrastructure, according to the spokesperson.

"The Chancellor said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, including in the military sphere, in close coordination with its European and international partners," Hebestreit added.













