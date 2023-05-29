 Contact Us
UN chief congratulates President Erdogan on reelection

In the wake of Sunday's presidential runoff, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed his congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his successful re-election.

Published May 29,2023
"The Secretary-General congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his reelection as President of the Republic of Türkiye. He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Nations," a spokesperson for Guterres said in a statement.

Erdogan has been reelected Türkiye's president in runoff elections, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said Erdoğan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish president won the race with 52.14%, while Kılçdaroğlu got 47.86% of the vote, he said, adding that 99.43% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.