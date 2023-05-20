G7 calls for continuation, full implementation of Black Sea grain deal

 Contact Us
In a statement issued on Friday, the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations urged all parties involved in the Black Sea Grain deal to uphold and fully execute its operations with utmost efficiency and for as long as required. The G7 emphasized the importance of maintaining the smooth functioning of the agreement at its highest capacity.

Published May 20,2023
The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal was extended for two more months earlier this week, in an agreement reached a day before Russia could have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

On Friday, G7's statement on the global food security also stressed "the importance of allowing grains to continue to reach those most in need".