G7 calls for continuation, full implementation of Black Sea grain deal

The Group of Seven rich nations on Friday called on all participants of the Black Sea Grain deal "to continue and fully implement its smooth operation at its maximum potential and for as long as necessary," it said in a statement.

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal was extended for two more months earlier this week, in an agreement reached a day before Russia could have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

On Friday, G7's statement on the global food security also stressed "the importance of allowing grains to continue to reach those most in need".



