ZELENSKY SAYS HELD MEANINGFUL TALKS WITH CHINAS XI

Zelensky says held 'meaningful' talks with China's Xi

AFP DIPLOMACY
Published April 26,2023
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday -- the first between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," he wrote.

Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had "an almost one hour-long telephone conversation".