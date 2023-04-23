Canada suspends diplomatic operations in Sudan

Canada announced Sunday it was temporarily suspending diplomatic operations in Sudan, joining other countries in doing so as fierce fighting rages on between rival Sudanese generals.

"The situation in Sudan has rapidly deteriorated, making it impossible to safeguard the safety and security of our staff in Khartoum," Global Affairs Canada, the government's diplomatic department, said in a statement.

It said Canadian diplomats would "temporarily work from a safe location outside of the country," without identifying that location.

Canadian officials remain in close contact with local hires, "and we are looking at all possible options to support them, given the rapidly evolving situation," the statement said.

It said limited consular services are being provided, adding, "officials in Ottawa are in regular contact with Canadians affected, providing them information and advice."

The announcement came as the United States, Britain, France and several other countries have evacuated diplomatic personnel and their families from Sudan's war-torn capital.

Saudi officials meantime said Canadian citizens were among more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats, whom they evacuated Saturday from Port Sudan.

Riyadh announced the "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries -- Canada, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Burkina Faso.

Ferocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.



