Turkish, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties over phone

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke over the phone on Monday and exchanged views on political and economic relations between their countries, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also addressed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that was signed by Ankara and Abu Dhabi in March to boost their bilateral trade.

After the signing of the deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the economic and trade relations between the two countries will enter a new phase, and the trade volume between Türkiye and the UAE will reach $25 billion in five years.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the Balkans as well.