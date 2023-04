Çavuşoğlu and Blinken meet in Brussels to discuss Ankara-Washington relations

The Turkish foreign minister met with the US' secretary of state in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Discussed our relations with Antony Blinken," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. "Submitted ratification document of Finland's NATO membership."

He also attached a photo of him with Blinken holding the ratification document.

The meeting between Çavuşoğlu and Blinken took place on the sidelines of a two-day NATO foreign ministers meeting.