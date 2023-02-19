China warns U.S. to suffer 'consequences' if it escalates spying balloon incident

 Contact Us
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the United States would "bear all the consequences" if it escalated the controversy over the spying balloon incident. A U.S. military jet on Feb. 4 shot down what Washington calls a Chinese spy balloon after it had crossed North America.

February 19,2023
China warned the United States on Sunday it would "bear all the consequences" if it escalated the controversy over a Chinese balloon that the U.S. military shot down this month.

Beijing will "follow through to the end" in the event "the U.S. insists on taking advantage of the issue", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A U.S. military jet on Feb. 4 shot down what Washington calls a Chinese spy balloon after it had crossed North America. Beijing says it was an errant weather-monitoring craft.

China's statement followed a meeting between top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.