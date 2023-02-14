NATO must focus on Ukraine’s urgent needs: Pentagon chief

NATO must sharpen its focus and provide lasting capabilities to the Ukrainian army besides equipment, the US defense secretary said on Tuesday.

Lloyd Austin opened the meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group at beginning of the two-day reunion of NATO defense ministers.

Austin first expressed his "deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives caused by the earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria last week."

He asserted that "the United States will continue to work urgently with our Turkish allies" to bring assistance to those in need.

On the upcoming first anniversary of Russia's "unprovoked and indefensible invasion of Ukraine," he said NATO remained united and keeps on delivering "the support that we have promised to Ukraine."

"Russia did not prevail. Kyiv did not fall, and Ukraine's friends did not falter," he underlined.

NATO allies committed to providing over $50 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year, including air defense systems and battle tanks, Austin highlighted.

At the same time, he called on NATO to "intensify our focus."

"Ukraine has urgent requirements to help in this crucial moment in the course of the war," Austin said.

"Our goal isn't just to provide equipment. It's to provide full and lasting capabilities," he further said, stressing the importance of training the Ukrainian army.