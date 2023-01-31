Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu to pay a visit to Estonia for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday will pay a visit to Estonia to meet his counterpart Urmas Reinsalu, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be elaborated and Türkiye-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye's relations with Estonia are based on the "Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation" signed on Dec. 1, 1924. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, diplomatic relations between the two countries were re-established on Oct. 2, 1991.