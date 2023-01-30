US Secretary of State meets Egypt’s Sisi during regional tour

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held talks in Cairo on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A presidential spokesman reported the news, without providing any further details on the content of the discussions.

Blinken also met with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry following his talks with al-Sisi.

According to state news agency MENA, the discussions between the two chief diplomats will focus on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Blinken arrived in Egypt on Sunday at the start of a regional tour that will also take him to Israel and the West Bank.

According to the State Department, Blinken's talks with Egyptian officials aim to advance the US-Egypt strategic partnership and promote peace and security in the region, including through shared support for elections in Libya and the ongoing Sudanese-led political process.

The top US diplomat's visit comes amid rising violence in the Palestinian territories in recent days.

At least seven Israelis were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in an Israeli settlement in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night, a day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.