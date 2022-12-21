Türkiye ratifies defense industry deal with Poland

Türkiye has ratified an agreement with Poland in the field of defense industry, according to Wednesday's Official Gazette.

An agreement with Poland signed in May 2021 for the mutual protection of classified information in the defense industry came into effect with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Under the deal, the two countries agreed to establish procedures and principles to ensure the security of classified information related to their cooperation in the defense industry.

The deal covers classified defense industry-related information that "has been classified in the country of one party and transferred to the country of the other party and/or generated by mutual cooperation between the parties and/or authorized entities in the countries of the parties."

Accordingly, such classified information will not be disclosed to a third party without the prior written consent of the party of its origin.

The deal will be implemented by the Turkish National Defense Ministry's Technical Services Department on one side and Poland's Head of Internal Security Agency on the other.