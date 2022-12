Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Bulgaria's parliament speaker in Istanbul for talks.

The Turkish presidency did not share any further information about the closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Vezhdi Rashidov.

Rashidov and Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop on Monday discussed the development of ties between the legislative chambers of the two countries, as well as bilateral relations and regional issues, with an emphasis on migration.