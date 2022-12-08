China, Saudi Arabia have ‘enhanced strategic mutual trust’: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that his country and Saudi Arabia have "enhanced strategic mutual trust" when he arrived in Riyadh to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit.

Xi will also pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry said Xi extended warm greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

He noted that in the 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Saudi Arabia, the two countries have enhanced strategic mutual trust and witnessed fruitful practical cooperation in various fields.

"In 2016, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership," it said.

"President Xi Jinping noted that he has since then worked with King Salman to steer bilateral relations on a path of significant progress, which has not only delivered benefits to both peoples but also effectively promoted regional peace, stability, prosperity and development."



During his visit, Xi will have "an in-depth exchange of views" with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest to jointly chart the course for Chinese-Saudi relations.

President Xi noted that he looks forward to attending the first China-Arab States Summit and China-GCC Summit and working with leaders to bring China's relations with the countries to new heights.

The Chinese president's visit comes three months after US President Joe Biden visited Riyadh amid an energy crisis caused by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Xi's last visit to Saudi Arabia was in 2016.