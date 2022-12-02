Erdoğan, UK PM Sunak discuss steps over phone to enhance ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday discussed steps to improve Turkish-UK relations, especially in trade and the defense industry.

In a phone call, Erdoğan stated that he believes that common sense and a strategic perspective will continue to guide relations between the two NATO allies, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan and Sunak also exchanged views on regional issues.

The Turkish president emphasized that it is in the interest of all parties to quickly reestablish the grounds for negotiation between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan also pointed to the importance of taking new, concrete steps to solve the Cyprus issue, according to the statement.

Türkiye, Britain, and Greece are the three guarantor countries for the long-divided island of Cyprus, made up of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration.