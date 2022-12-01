Turkish, Italian defense chiefs discuss bilateral, regional cooperation

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto on Thursday discussed over phone bilateral and regional defense and security issues, and cooperation in the defense industry.

Congratulating his counterpart on the new post and wishing him success, Akar described Türkiye and Italy as "highly important" friends and allies, said a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement.

Akar emphasized that increasing the potential in bilateral military relations and defense industry cooperation will carry the strategic partnership to higher levels within the framework drawn by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In this regard, Türkiye is ready to further develop its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Italy in the Eastern Mediterranean and other regions, Akar said.

He added that cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorism will contribute to regional and global peace, stability and security.