Delegations hold meeting after Erdoğan-Sisi handshake

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, November 20, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

After years of tension, a handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last week opened the door to a flurry of back-door diplomacy between intelligence officials, two sources told Reuters.

Intelligence delegations from the two countries met in Egypt at the weekend, said a regional source with knowledge of the matter. The second source, a senior Turkish official, said "significant" discussions had begun between them, and Türkiye and Egypt are set to begin talks on military, political and commercial issues including energy projects.

Turkish officials did not comment when asked about the meeting in Egypt. Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.











































