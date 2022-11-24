Turkish president congratulates new Malaysian premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday congratulated Malaysia's new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, 75, was sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister earlier in the day, ending days of political deadlock after a tightly contested general election led to a hung parliament.

In a phone call, Erdoğan said he is hopeful that the close cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia will grow stronger on the basis of mutual trust, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.