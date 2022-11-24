EU chief Michel to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1

 Contact Us
EU chief Charles Michel announced on Thursday he would meet President Xi Jinping in China next week as Europe seeks to confront Beijing over human rights and Taiwan, while maintaining trade ties.

Published November 24,2022
This file photo taken on November 9, 2022 shows President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks during a mini plenary session at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)

European Council President Charles Michel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1 to discuss global challenges, according to a statement published Thursday.

"Against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, the visit is a timely opportunity for both EU and China to engage," the European Council said in a statement.

"The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges as well as subjects of common interest."

The visit comes after European leaders jointly expressed concern at a meeting last month about economic reliance on China.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had learned its lesson from dependency on Russia and needed to be vigilant towards China.