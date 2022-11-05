European Union thanks Ankara for its role in Black Sea Grain Initiative to prevent global food crisis

The EU thanked Türkiye for its role in upholding the Black Sea grain initiative, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met as part of the Sir Bani Yas Forum held in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi.

"Meeting Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in #UAE, I thanked him for Türkiye's role in upholding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to prevent food from being weaponised and to tackle the global food crises," Borrell said on Twitter.

The Turkish foreign minister said they discussed regional developments including Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Çavuşoğlu also met with his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen and they underlined their satisfaction with the cease-fire agreement that ended the conflict in Ethiopia.

"Welcome the cessation of hostilities. Full support to all peace initiatives," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and the situation of Palestinians.

Ankara was again at the forefront of mediation efforts this week, following Moscow's withdrawal from the grain deal signed by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine in Istanbul in July.

Russia pulled out of the agreement on Oct. 29, accusing Ukraine of attacking its naval fleet stationed in the Black Sea.

Türkiye and the UN, however, managed to convince Moscow to reassess the decision, marking the end of a tense standoff that threatened to exacerbate the global food crisis.