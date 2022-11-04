News Diplomacy German president calls on North Korea to halt missile tests

DPA DIPLOMACY Published November 04,2022 Subscribe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol after their meeting at the Presidential Office in Seoul on November 4, 2022. (AFP Photo)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has condemned the latest North Korean missile tests during an official visit to South Korea, calling on Pyongyang to immediately halt the launches.



Since the beginning of the year, an unprecedented series of tests had been observed, and the bout of missile launches over the past day had once again considerably aggravated the situation, Steinmeier said on Friday after talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul.



According to Seoul, North Korea has fired more than two dozens of missiles towards the open sea since Wednesday, including what South Korea believed to be a nuclear-capable missile with a range of several thousand kilometres.



"This escalation is unacceptable and the regime in Pyongyang alone is responsible for it," the German president said.



North Korea's latest missile tests "violate UN Security Council resolutions and they endanger international security," he added.



Steinmeier called on North Korea to "fully implement the decisions of the UN Security Council" and "begin serious negotiations" on dismantling the country's nuclear missile programme.



Germany had great respect for South Korea's tireless efforts to restart negotiations with the aim of denuclearising North Korea, Steinmeier said, assuring Seoul of his country's support in the process.







































