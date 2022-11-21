Kanye West says he’s running for president in 2024 elections

Kanye West is tuning up for another presidential run.



The rapper said he's "working on the campaign" with right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, published Sunday by the celebrity gossip website X17.



"Thanks, I accept," Yiannopoulos says in the video when asked if that's an official announcement.



The Grammy-winning West, 45, ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 election, receiving about 70,000 votes across 12 states.



The "Famous" rapper has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks due to repeated antisemitic comments. Instagram and Twitter temporarily restricted his accounts last month, while Adidas terminated its popular "Yeezy" collaboration of shoes and clothing.



West wrote Sunday on Twitter that he was posting to test if his account worked, then said "Shalom : )" in a subsequent tweet.