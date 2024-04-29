Oklahoma City Thunder coach Daigneault named NBA Coach of the Year

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was named the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year on Sunday.

Daigneault topped the voting with 473 points, while his closest opponent was Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosly, who led the team to a 47-35 record this season, with 158 points.

The 39-year-old coach led one of the youngest teams of NBA to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

"The best thing about him is no matter who you are, he has a standard," said Oklahoma guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"And it doesn't matter if you've been here five years, if you're the best player on the team, if you're the worst player on the team, if you just got here last week — there's a standard, and you've got to play to it and live up to it on and off the court."









